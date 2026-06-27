BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Daxon Rudolph with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Rudolph, a native of Lacombe, Alberta, Canada, is 18 years old and just played in his second and final season with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders. He tallied 28 goals and 50 assists for 78 points in 68 games, which was third among WHL defensemen in the regular season. He led all Raiders and WHL defensemen with nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in the playoffs. He also won a gold medal at the 2025 Under-18 World Championship and a bronze at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

WATCH: 7 Sports Director Matt Bove gives his take on the selection below

Buffalo Sabres select Daxon Rudolph with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Sabres said Rudolph, a right-shot, 6-foot-2 defender, was the fifth-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings. He was the first defenseman taken in this year’s draft.

Rudolph will begin his college career at the University of Denver in the fall.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo/Adrian Kraus Daxon Rudolph, center, stands with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, Buffalo Sabres' Josh Doan, second from left, former Buffalo Bills player Thurman Thomas, second from right, and Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, right, after being drafted by the Sabres during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 26, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Later in the night, with the 20th pick in the draft, the Sabres selected forward Ilia Morozov from

The Sabres said Morozov, who is 17 years old, began last season as the youngest player in the NCAA and tallied eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 36 games as a freshman at Miami University (Ohio).