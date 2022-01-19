Buffalo Sabres reschedule seven games that were previously postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have rescheduled seven games that were previously postponed.

The Sabres have added four home games and three road games in the month of February.

The following games have been rescheduled



February 10 home to Columbus at 7 p.m. (previously December 20)

February 13 at Montreal at 12:30 p.m. (previously January 8)

February 15 home to New York Islanders at 7 p.m. (previously December 27)

February 17 home to Ottawa at 7 p.m. (previously April 20)

February 19 home to Colorado at 1 p.m. (previously December 22)

February 20 away at Columbus at 6 p.m. (previously December 23)

February 23 away at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. (previously April 26)

You can find the complete schedule here.