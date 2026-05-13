Buffalo Sabres release tickets, more information for Game 6 watch party at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have released tickets and more information for the Game 6 watch party at KeyBank Center.

The team is partnering with Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host the watch party on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Sabres said tickets for the watch party, which are on sale now, are $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. Seating will be general admission but you must have a ticket to attend. You can purchase tickets here.

Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp and surface lots while space lasts.

The team said the ESPN broadcast will be shown on KeyBank Center’s state-of-the-art videoboard and there will be:



Lucky row giveaways and promotions courtesy of Seneca Resorts & Casinos beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Pregame coverage from Brian Duff and Martin Biron

Discounted concessions

Family-friendly concourse activities including airbrush tattoos, face painting, sign making, bracelet making, and photo opportunities

If you don't plan on heading downtown for the festivities, you can watch a special edition of Leading The Charge live from Montreal beginning at 7:30 p.m. on 7 ABC and the game will also be broadcast on 7 ABC beginning at 8 p.m.