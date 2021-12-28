Buffalo Sabres recall Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forwards Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from the Rochester Americans.

Buffalo is scheduled to return to the ice Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils. The team hasn't played since December 17 due to COVID-19 and the NHL's extended holiday break.

The Sabres currently have five players and head coach Don Granato in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza (December 20)

Forward Zemgus Girgensons (December 21)

Forward Jeff Skinner (December 21)

Forward Mark Jankowski (December 26)

Forward Dylan Cozens (December 26)

Head coach Don Granato (December 26)

If Krebs and Peterka play Wednesday they will be making their Sabres debut.

Krebs came to Buffalo from Vegas as part of the Jack Eichel trade and has played in Rochester since his arrival. In 16 games with the Americans he has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.

Peterka was drafted by the Sabres in the second round, 34th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has played in 23 games in Rochester this season and leads the team in assists with 16 and is fourth on the team in scoring with 20 points.

Ruotsalainen has played in 16 games in Buffalo and six games in Rochester this season and has two goals and four assists across the two leagues.

Forward Alex Tuch, who Buffalo also acquired in the Eichel trade, is also set to make his Sabres debut Wednesday. Tuch has been recovering from an injury since he arrived in Buffalo. In his NHL career, Tuch has played 255 games and has 61 goals and 78 assists for 139 points.