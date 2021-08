BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $750,000.

Fitzgerald, 24, was drafted by the Sabres in the third round of the 2016 draft.

The defenseman had two goals and nine assists last season with the Rochester Americans in 22 games.

The Sabres have three remaining restricted free agents, Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, and Casey Mittelstadt.