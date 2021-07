BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Defenseman Brandon Davidson is back in the blue and gold.

The Sabres announced on Wednesday that the team re-signed Brandon Davidson to one-year deal worth $750,000.

We have signed defenseman Brandon Davidson to a one-year contract worth $750,000.



Details: https://t.co/4bMxQbfqMO pic.twitter.com/RTd66ba7Xv — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 28, 2021

Davidson, 29, played six games with the Sabres last season.