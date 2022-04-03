Buffalo Sabres' point streak ends with 5-3 loss to Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres had picked up at least one point in each of their last eight games. There had been plenty of overtime tilts in the mix, as well. But the Florida Panthers needed only 60 minutes to beat Buffalo 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

An early lead that the Sabres took into the first intermission completely vanished in the second period. Florida exploded for four unanswered goals, including two from Anthony Duclair. But like they had in games past, Buffalo found an answer.

The team's two leading scorers, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson, scored a goal apiece to bring Buffalo within one. But a pair of costly penalties late in the third period gave Florida a 5-on-3 power play. MacKenzie Weegar put the game out of reach.

Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves for the Sabres in Sunday's loss. Buffalo will face another tough test on Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m.