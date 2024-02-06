Buffalo Sabres players excited about NHL's return to the Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — It's hard to find a topic that an entire locker room of players from different backgrounds agree on. But the NHL returning to the Olympics is an exception.

Since the announcement was made by the league before the NHL All-Star game plenty of players have been vocal in their support of the decision.

The excitement was apparent in the Sabres locker room after practice on Monday with every player we spoke with.

Alex Tuch, a Syracuse native, has represented his country in the World Championships and World Juniors. He says it would be an honor to wear the red, white and blue on the biggest stage.

"For Team USA in the Olympics? Oh yeah, 100-percent, that would be the ultimate goal," Tuch said. "That would be unbelievable if I were ever given the opportunity, it would be incredible."

J.J. Peterka, who also played in the World Championships this past summer felt the same way about his possibility of representing Germany.

"The country is growing and I think we're getting better and better players every year, and younger players. Just to be part of that is really exciting."

Sabres alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin may be the biggest lock in Buffalo's locker room to be a future Olympian. Dahlin is one of the best players at his position in the NHL and is no stranger to representing Sweden on the world stage.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity for me and for Swedish hockey. I absolutely love the news."

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen won a gold medal with Team Finland in the 2019 Under 20 World Championships and in 2016 in the Under 18 tournament. He's hoping he can once again represent his country and help them win gold.

"It's unbelievable. I think that's what every player wants to do. Everyone wants to play in the NHL but the biggest thing is to play for your country in the Olympics. So it's a really cool thing to see."

When NHL players return to the Olympics in 2026 it will be the first time the league has sent their players to the tournament since 2014. In 2014, Zemgus Girgensons [Latvia], Ryan Miller [USA], Henrik Tallinder [Sweden], and Jhonas Enroth [Sweden] played in the tournament.