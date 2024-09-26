Buffalo Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain; Tuch, Cozens, Samuelsson and Thompson to serve as alternates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have named defenseman and former first-overall pick Rasmus Dahlin captain of the team.

“He does everything right, first and foremost,” new head coach Lindy Ruff said in an article on the team's website. “His on-ice action has been incredible, and I think he’s a guy that leads in every category, from the way he prepares himself to the way he plays and the fact that he’s a guy who cares about winning hockey games.”

The 24-year-old defenseman was selected first overall by the Sabres in the 2018 NHL Draft. He has played in 436 games with the Sabres and has tallied 66 goals and 226 assists for 292 points.

Dahlin has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game the last three seasons and signed an eight-year contract extension to remain with the Sabres in October 2023.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said the following in an article on the team's website:

“It’s been a joy through these opening weeks of training camp to see Lindy experience firsthand what so many of us in our organization have felt when it comes to Rasmus Dahlin’s work ethic, competitive drive, and devotion to the Buffalo Sabres,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said.



Rasmus sets the tone for our team each and every day with how he prepares and competes. He is respected by his teammates and coaches, both for his actions at the rink and his commitment to our Western New York community.



We are so proud to have a player and person of Rasmus’ caliber wear the “C” and lead our team into the future.”

The Sabres also announced that forwards Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will serve as alternate captains on a rotational basis.