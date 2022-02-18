Buffalo Sabres lose 3-1 at home to Ottawa Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After winning two in a row, the Buffalo Sabres lost 3-1 at home to the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period when Kyle Okposo scored his 11th goal of the season.

The Senators tied it up in the second with Zach Sanford's eighth goal of the season.

In the third period, Ottawa took the lead with Austin Watson's third of the season, and Brady Tkachuk scored his 16th extend the Senators lead.

Buffalo's next game is against the Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m. on Saturday.