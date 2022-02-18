Watch
Buffalo Sabres lose 3-1 at home to Ottawa Senators

Adrian Kraus/AP
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, turns the puck away from Buffalo Sabres center Cody Eakin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 21:44:07-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After winning two in a row, the Buffalo Sabres lost 3-1 at home to the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period when Kyle Okposo scored his 11th goal of the season.

The Senators tied it up in the second with Zach Sanford's eighth goal of the season.

In the third period, Ottawa took the lead with Austin Watson's third of the season, and Brady Tkachuk scored his 16th extend the Senators lead.

Buffalo's next game is against the Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
