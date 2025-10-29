Buffalo Sabres let third-period lead slip away; fall to Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Miles Wood scored twice, with his second goal coming 2:53 into overtime, to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Zach Werenski and Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and assist each, and the Blue Jackets won their fourth straight road game. Jet Greaves made 35 saves, including kicking out his right pad to stop Jiri Kulich on a breakaway 40 seconds into overtime.

Wood forced overtime by tipping in Chinakhov’s shot with 6:05 remaining, and his two-goal outing came in his return after missing five games with what initially appeared to be a frightening injury to his left eye. He was hurt while chasing after a loose puck when Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s stick rode up beneath Wood’s shield and struck him in the eye.

Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod and Josh Dunne, with his first NHL career goal, scored for Buffalo, which is 4-1-2 in its past seven following an 0-3 start. Alex Lyon finished with 35 saves.

Isac Lundestrom set up the decisive goal by reversing up the boards in the Buffalo zone and sending a cross-ice pass to a wide-open Werenski in the left circle. Werenski then threaded a pass to Wood, who redirected the puck over Lyon.

Columbus won by overcoming two one-goal deficits. The Blue Jackets four-game road winning streak is their longest since a five-game run spanning Jan. 20-Feb. 12, 2022.

Up next:

Sabres: Play at Boston on Thursday night.