Buffalo Sabres introduce new team dog named Blue for the 2023-24 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have introduced Blue, the new team dog for the 2023-24 season.

The Sabres said she is a 14-month-old St. Bernard and Mastiff mix who will be working with WNY Heroes to train to be a service dog for a veteran in need.

This is the third team dog in the team's history. In 2021 the team introduced Rick who was an 8-month-old Newfoundland and in 2022 the team introduced Nikki who was an 8-month-old golden retriever.

You can find more information on WNY Heroes here.