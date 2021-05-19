Buffalo Sabres have 1-in-6 chance at winning number one overall pick in 2021 NHL Entry Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After finishing with the worst record in the NHL for the 2020-21 season, the Buffalo Sabres have the best lottery odds for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The NHL released the odds for the 2021 NHL Draft and the Sabres have a one-in-six chance at winning the number one overall pick.

The Sabres last had the number one pick in 2018 and selected Swedish defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

You can view the full lottery odds below.