Buffalo Sabres have 1-in-6 chance at winning number one overall pick in 2021 NHL Entry Draft

Michael Ainsworth/AP
Rasmus Dahlin, of Sweden, puts on a jersey after being selected by the Buffalo Sabres during the NHL hockey draft in Dallas, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Rasmus Dahlin
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 18:42:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After finishing with the worst record in the NHL for the 2020-21 season, the Buffalo Sabres have the best lottery odds for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The NHL released the odds for the 2021 NHL Draft and the Sabres have a one-in-six chance at winning the number one overall pick.

The Sabres last had the number one pick in 2018 and selected Swedish defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

You can view the full lottery odds below.

