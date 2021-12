BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres are going to be without one of their top goalies for an extended period of time.

The Sabres announced in Friday's injury report that Craig Anderson will be out month-to-month with an upper body injury.

Anderson was injured on November 2 and was initially listed as day-to-day, then week-to-week, and now month-to-month

Anderson, 40, was playing well with the Sabres, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.50 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.