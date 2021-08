BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When a goalie changes teams, they need to get equipment that matches that of their team.

Recently signed goalie Aaron Dell did just that, unveiling his new bison-themed pads as he joins the Sabres this season.

The pads were designed by 2D and 3D generalist Chance Clark.

Dell, 32, spent last season with the New Jersey Devils after playing his previous four seasons with the San Jose Sharks.