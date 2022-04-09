Buffalo Sabres give up another comeback in 4-3 loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (WKBW) — Last night's loss saw a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes vanish as a playoff contender mounted a comeback against the Sabres. Tonight's loss was the same story, except it was a 3-1 lead. The Florida Panthers scored three unanswered goals to beat Buffalo 4-3 Friday night.

Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk scored his third goal of the year, while a pair of point streaks continued for the Sabres, as well. Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner both found the back of the net again on Friday. Skinner's tally was his 30th of the year.

It's the first time in over a decade that Buffalo has had two 30-goal scorers. Skinner and Tage Thompson (32 goals) accomplished a feat that hasn't been matched by a pair of Sabres since Thomas Vanek and Drew Stafford did so during the 2010-11 season.

Dustin Tokarski was peppered by the Panthers all night long and made 39 saves on the night. But four Florida shots broke through, including Sam Bennett's game winner that was scored with less than a minute to go in the game.

The Sabres are in the sunshine state for one more matchup on Sunday. Buffalo visits the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:00 p.m.