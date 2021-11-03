Buffalo Sabres getting team dog; team needs your help naming him

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are adding a new addition to their team, that's not part of their roster.

The Sabres say they are getting a team dog and they need your help giving him a name.

🐾 IT'S HAPPENING! 🐾



We are getting a team dog, and we need you to help pick his name!



The Sabres have five options to name the dog



Bert (named after Gilbert Perreault)

Rick (named after Rick Jeanneret)

Audie (named after the old Buffalo Memorial Auditorium)

Punch (named after Punch Imlach)

Puck (named after a hockey puck)

You can pick your favorite name by clicking here.