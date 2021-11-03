Watch
Buffalo Sabres getting team dog; team needs your help naming him

Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are adding a new addition to their team, that's not part of their roster.

The Sabres say they are getting a team dog and they need your help giving him a name.

The Sabres have five options to name the dog

  • Bert (named after Gilbert Perreault)
  • Rick (named after Rick Jeanneret)
  • Audie (named after the old Buffalo Memorial Auditorium)
  • Punch (named after Punch Imlach)
  • Puck (named after a hockey puck)

You can pick your favorite name by clicking here.

