Buffalo Sabres getting team dog; team needs your help naming him

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are adding a new addition to their team, that's not part of their roster.
The Sabres say they are getting a team dog and they need your help giving him a name.
🐾 IT'S HAPPENING! 🐾— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 3, 2021
We are getting a team dog, and we need you to help pick his name!
Place your vote here: https://t.co/PvfJaWucMi pic.twitter.com/SDLtBTTV0W
The Sabres have five options to name the dog
- Bert (named after Gilbert Perreault)
- Rick (named after Rick Jeanneret)
- Audie (named after the old Buffalo Memorial Auditorium)
- Punch (named after Punch Imlach)
- Puck (named after a hockey puck)
You can pick your favorite name by clicking here.