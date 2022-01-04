Watch
Buffalo Sabres forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and Anders Bjork placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Islanders' Matt Martin (17) fights for control of the puck with Buffalo Sabres' Peyton Krebs (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:30:08-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and Anders Bjork have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres now have six players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol as forward Kyle Okposo and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald were placed in the protocol Monday and defenseman Jacob Bryson was placed in the protocol December 29.

The team's next game is scheduled for Thursday against the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center.

