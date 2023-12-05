Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson set to return, Jordan Greenway and Alex Tuch placed on injured reserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced a series of roster moves ahead of the team's Tuesday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Forward Tage Thompson will return to the lineup for the first time in nine games. Thompson blocked a shot with his wrist during a game against the Boston Bruins on November 14.

Although Thompson will be returning, the Sabres forward group will still be shorthanded as forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway have been placed on injured reserve. The Sabres said Tuch is expected to miss seven to 10 days after sustaining an upper-body injury in a game against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Greenway is expected to miss the same amount of time with an upper-body injury he sustained in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

In addition, goaltender Devon Levi has been recalled from the Rochester Americans to serve as the backup to goaltender Eric Comrie as goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will miss the game due to an illness.