BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After scoring his first National Hockey League goal on Thursday night, the Buffalo Sabres announced that forward Jack Quinn will be out four to 6 weeks with a lower body injury.

Quinn has two points in two games this season for the Sabres.

The Sabres also announced that forward Vinnie Hinostroza was placed on injured reserve and defenseman Will Butcher is day-to-day.