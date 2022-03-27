Watch
Buffalo Sabres fall to Rangers 5-4 in overtime

Seth Wenig/AP
New York Rangers' Adam Fox, left, tries to get the puck from Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo during the second period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 19:37:09-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Sunday evening's game at Madison Square Garden was a game of runs. Two Frank Vatrano goals helped the Rangers to an early 2-0 lead. The second period saw Buffalo take a lead of its own, but New York got the last laugh in overtime as the Rangers won 5-4.

Rasmus Asplund's sixth goal of the year was the spark the Sabres needed to keep the wheels from completely falling off. It was his first tally since November. WIll Butcher, Kyle Okposo, and Jeff Skinner all scored for Buffalo as well.

The Sabres controlled play to start overtime, but fell short at the hands of young New York defenseman K'Andre Miller. Buffalo has a short turnaround ahead; they visit another Original Six team tomorrow when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

