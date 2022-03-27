Buffalo Sabres fall to Rangers 5-4 in overtime

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Sunday evening's game at Madison Square Garden was a game of runs. Two Frank Vatrano goals helped the Rangers to an early 2-0 lead. The second period saw Buffalo take a lead of its own, but New York got the last laugh in overtime as the Rangers won 5-4.

Rasmus Asplund's sixth goal of the year was the spark the Sabres needed to keep the wheels from completely falling off. It was his first tally since November. WIll Butcher, Kyle Okposo, and Jeff Skinner all scored for Buffalo as well.

The Sabres controlled play to start overtime, but fell short at the hands of young New York defenseman K'Andre Miller. Buffalo has a short turnaround ahead; they visit another Original Six team tomorrow when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.