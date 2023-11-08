Buffalo Sabres fall to Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in OT

RALEIGH, NC (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes got on the board first with a power play goal from defenseman Tony DeAngelo with around seven minutes left in the first period.

The Sabres tied it 1-1 around four minutes into the second period with a goal from forward Alex Tuch.

Around eight minutes into the third period the Hurricanes took the lead 2-1 with a goal from defenseman Brady Skjei.

Just over a minute later Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tallied a power play goal and tied the game 2-2.

The score remained 2-2 through 60 minutes of play and the teams headed to overtime.

Carolina forward Martin Necas scored about 1:30 into overtime to give the Hurricanes the 3-2 victory.

The Sabres are now 6-6-1 and will play the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Friday.