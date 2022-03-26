Buffalo Sabres fall to Capitals 4-3 in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fourth time in the last four games, the Sabres went to overtime. Then, for the second game in a row, Buffalo went to a shootout.

But for the first time in over a week, the Sabres didn't pick up a win. Alex Ovechkin sealed the deal on a 4-3 Buffalo loss with the tying goal in the third period and the winning goal in the shootout.

Jeff Skinner's resurgent season continued with a two-goal performance. Friday's game marked his eighth multi-goal tilt of the season. Victor Olofsson notched an even strength tally as well.

Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves at the other end, including a sprawling stop in the final seconds of overtime to send the game to a shootout. But after that, he made only one stop in three rounds.

Buffalo will hit the road this weekend for the first half of a back-to-back. They play the New York Rangers on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. and immediately follow that up with a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.