Buffalo Sabres fall to Capitals 4-3 in shootout

Ilya Samsonov, Jeff Skinner
Adrian Kraus/AP
Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov, right, stops a shot by Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 21:44:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fourth time in the last four games, the Sabres went to overtime. Then, for the second game in a row, Buffalo went to a shootout.

But for the first time in over a week, the Sabres didn't pick up a win. Alex Ovechkin sealed the deal on a 4-3 Buffalo loss with the tying goal in the third period and the winning goal in the shootout.

Jeff Skinner's resurgent season continued with a two-goal performance. Friday's game marked his eighth multi-goal tilt of the season. Victor Olofsson notched an even strength tally as well.

Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves at the other end, including a sprawling stop in the final seconds of overtime to send the game to a shootout. But after that, he made only one stop in three rounds.

Buffalo will hit the road this weekend for the first half of a back-to-back. They play the New York Rangers on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. and immediately follow that up with a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

