Buffalo Sabres fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WKBW) — After Tuesday night's victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres looked like they had a chance to duplicate the results. Both of Buffalo's first two shots on goal found the back of the net to open up an early 2-0 lead. But four unanswered goals from Carolina saw the Sabres lose 5-3 and come up empty.

The early lead was pioneered by the Buffalo's top line. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 32nd goal of the year, while Alex Tuch scored his 10th goal of the season. Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho scored two goals, including the game winner.

Buffalo was mathematically eliminated Wednesday night. The Hurricanes' win on Thursday punched Carolina's ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Sabres play another team that has already clinched— the Florida Panthers— on Friday at 7:00 p.m.