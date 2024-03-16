Buffalo Sabres fall 4-1 to Detroit Red Wings, snaps 3-game winning streak

DETROIT, MI. (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a tiebreaking goal late in the second period and James Reimer stopped 25 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in a matchup of teams vying for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit earned a desperately needed win after losing seven straight games in regulation for the first time since early in the 2019-20 season. The slump dropped the Red Wings out of a favorable position to end a postseason drought that dates to 2016.

Buffalo had won three straight, including a 7-3 win over Detroit, to improve its chances of rallying into a playoff spot for the first time since 2011.

Tage Thompson had a power play goal midway through the first period to put Buffalo ahead.

Christian Fischer scored in the second period for Detroit.

The Red Wings pulled away with two goals in the third period, taking a 3-1 lead with 6:08 left when Daniel Sprong scored — a game after he was a healthy scratch — with 6:08 remaining and sealing the victory with Lucas Raymond's empty-net goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 22 saves for Buffalo.

Sabres: At Seattle on Monday night.