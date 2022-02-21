Buffalo Sabres drop third straight in 7-3 loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBW) — After allowing five goals to Colorado on Saturday, the Sabres gave up even more on Sunday evening against Columbus. The Blue Jackets sent Buffalo home with a 7-3 loss to mull over.

Buffalo's only lead throughout the entire game was thanks to Tage Thompson, who recorded his first NHL hat trick one day prior. Thompson's 20th goal of the year put the Sabres up 2-1.

But Don Granato's squad couldn't hang onto the lead for long. After a Blue Jackets tally tied the game at 2-2 after 20 minutes, Columbus scored three straight in the second period to put the game out of reach.

The Sabres are back in action on Wednesday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.