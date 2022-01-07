Buffalo Sabres drop fifth straight, lose 3-2 to San Jose Sharks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres made it a close one but fall short for the fifth game in a row, losing 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center.
Here's what went down.
First Period Sharks 3-0 Sabres
Sharks forward Matt Nieto opened the scoring with his third of the season making it 1-0.
Just over one minute later, Sharks forward Timo Meier scored his 17th of the season to make it 2-0.
With just over two minutes to go in the first period, Sharks forward Tomas Hertl scored his 14th of the season to make it 3-0.
Second Period Sharks 3-1 Sabres
Forward Jeff Skinner got the Sabres on the board with his 11th of the season to make it 3-1 Sharks.
Third Period Sharks 3-2 Sabres
With just under two minutes to go, forward Zemgus Girgensons scored his seventh of the season and a late Sabres power play falls short.