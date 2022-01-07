Watch
Buffalo Sabres drop fifth straight, lose 3-2 to San Jose Sharks

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Vinnie Hinostroza (29) trips behind San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 21:40:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres made it a close one but fall short for the fifth game in a row, losing 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center.

Here's what went down.

First Period Sharks 3-0 Sabres
Sharks forward Matt Nieto opened the scoring with his third of the season making it 1-0.

Just over one minute later, Sharks forward Timo Meier scored his 17th of the season to make it 2-0.

With just over two minutes to go in the first period, Sharks forward Tomas Hertl scored his 14th of the season to make it 3-0.

Second Period Sharks 3-1 Sabres
Forward Jeff Skinner got the Sabres on the board with his 11th of the season to make it 3-1 Sharks.

Third Period Sharks 3-2 Sabres
With just under two minutes to go, forward Zemgus Girgensons scored his seventh of the season and a late Sabres power play falls short.

