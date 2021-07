BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After drafting three Russian forwards, the Sabres went with two Canadian forwards with their late third round pick, and early fourth round pick.

The Sabres selected forward Josh Bloom with the 95th pick and forward Olivier Nadeau with the 97th pick.

Bloom plays with Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League, tallying 14 points in 54 games as a 16-year-old in 2019-20.

Nadeau scored 13 goals and added 32 assists in 34 games with Shawinigan in the QMJHL.