LAS VEGAS (WKBW) — A first-time All-Star will represent the Buffalo Sabres at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected to the All-Star Game.

Dahlin was the number one pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

This season, the 21-year-old has six goals and 16 assists in 35 games.