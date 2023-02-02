Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin replacing injured Tage Thompson at NHL All-Star Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named to the NHL All-Star Game replacing his teammate, Tage Thompson, who was injured in Wednesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Thompson was set to participate in his first career All-Star Game before he was injured. He missed the third period of Wednesday's game due to what the team said was an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward is having a career year with 34 goals and 34 assists for 68 points in 50 games. He ranks third in the NHL in goals and fifth in points.

With Dahlin replacing Thompson, the 22-year-old defenseman will now play in his second career All-Star Game. Dahlin is also having a career year with 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points in 49 games. He ranks second among NHL defensemen in goals and points and is third in average ice time.

The All-Star Skills will take place at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN and ESPN+ and the 3-on-3 All-Star Game will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.