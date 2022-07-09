BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On day two of the NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres secured goaltender Topias Leinonen with the 41st pick overall.
This comes nearly a week after the Sabres signed 41-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year deal.
"Our plan going into this draft was to draft a goalie. I wanted to see where it played out. It was just where and when," said general manager Kevyn Adams.
Following Leinonen with the 74th pick came Viktor Neuchev. The forward recorded 40 goals in 61 games in Russia's junior league last season.
"Neuchev, in our mind, was one of the top 3 players coming out of Russia this year. So a lot of us had a late first early second-round grade on him," said Director of Amateur Scouting Jerry Forton. Below concludes the 11 picks from both days.
Round 1, Pick 9: Matthew Savoie
Round 1, Pick 16: Noah Ostlund
Round 1, Pick 28: Jiri Kulich
Round 2, Pick 41: Topias Leinonen
Round 3, Pick 74: Viktor Neuchev
Round 4, Pick 106: Mats Lindgren
Round 5, Pick 134: Vsevolod Komarov
Round 6, Pick 170: Jake Richard
Round 6, Pick 187: Gustav Karlsson
Round 7, Pick 202: Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson
Round 7, Pick 211: Linus Sjodin