BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On day two of the NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres secured goaltender Topias Leinonen with the 41st pick overall.

This comes nearly a week after the Sabres signed 41-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year deal.

"Our plan going into this draft was to draft a goalie. I wanted to see where it played out. It was just where and when," said general manager Kevyn Adams.

Following Leinonen with the 74th pick came Viktor Neuchev. The forward recorded 40 goals in 61 games in Russia's junior league last season.

"Neuchev, in our mind, was one of the top 3 players coming out of Russia this year. So a lot of us had a late first early second-round grade on him," said Director of Amateur Scouting Jerry Forton. Below concludes the 11 picks from both days.

Round 1, Pick 9: Matthew Savoie

Round 1, Pick 16: Noah Ostlund

Round 1, Pick 28: Jiri Kulich

Round 2, Pick 41: Topias Leinonen

Round 3, Pick 74: Viktor Neuchev

Round 4, Pick 106: Mats Lindgren

Round 5, Pick 134: Vsevolod Komarov

Round 6, Pick 170: Jake Richard

Round 6, Pick 187: Gustav Karlsson

Round 7, Pick 202: Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson

Round 7, Pick 211: Linus Sjodin

