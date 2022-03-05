Buffalo Sabres come back to beat Wild 5-4

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — After losing a third period lead on Friday night, the Sabres battled back to beat the Wild 5-4. With the victory, Buffalo has swept Minnesota for the 2021-22 season.

The Sabres led at both intermissions due to tallies from Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo. Jeff Skinner netted both the tying goal and the goal to take back Buffalo's lead late in the game.

Victor Olofsson finished the game off with an empty netter, although the Wild got one more back before the final horn. At the other end, Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

The Sabres are back in action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is at 1:00 p.m.