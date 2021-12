BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have placed head coach Don Granato along with forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski in COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres say all three are asymptomatic at this time.

The Sabres now have five players and their head coach in COVID-19 protocol.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza entered COVID-19 protocol on Monday, while forwards Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner entered protocol on Tuesday.