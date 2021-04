BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added to their forward group on Friday, by claiming Drake Caggiula off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes.

Caggiula, 26, played 27 games this season for the Arizona Coyotes, scoring one goal and adding six assists.

The forward previously played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Caggiula was a member of the Sabres development camp in 2014.