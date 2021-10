BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres added another defenseman to the team, claiming Christian Wolanin after he was placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Kings.

Wolanin, 26, has played 61 NHL games over four seasons mostly with the Ottawa Senators.

During his time in Ottawa, Wolanin had five goals and 13 assists in 58 games.

Wolanin was traded to Los Angeles last season and played three games for the Kings.