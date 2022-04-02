Buffalo Sabres cap off RJ Night with 4-3 win over Predators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday night's game against the Nashville Predators was a night to remember for longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The first sold out Sabres crowd in over two years will also have a win to remember; Buffalo hung on to beat the Predators 4-3.

Neither team had a problem finding the back of the net in the first period. An early 3-1 lead vanished and became a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes. Tage Thompson scored two of Buffalo's three goals and reached the 30-goal mark.

Victor Olofsson's 15th goal of the year proved to be the game-winning goal. After six goals in the first 20 minutes, Olofsson's power play goal was the only tally for the next 40 minutes. At the other end, Craig Anderson made 22 saves.

Buffalo's point streak has extended to eight games with the win. The Sabres host the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.