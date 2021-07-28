Watch
Buffalo Sabres bring back defenseman Mark Pysyk, signing him to one-year, $900,000 contract

Paul Vernon/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Mark Pysyk carries the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Defenseman Mark Pysyk is back in the Queen City.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Pysyk, 29, was drafted by the Sabres in the first round of the 2010 Draft, and played with the team from 2012 to 2016.

In 125 games with Buffalo he had five goals and 21 assists.

Last season with Dallas, Pysyk had three goals and one assist in 36 games.

