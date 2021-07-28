Buffalo Sabres bring back defenseman Mark Pysyk, signing him to one-year, $900,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Defenseman Mark Pysyk is back in the Queen City.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Back to Buffalo!



We have signed Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract worth $900,000.



Details: https://t.co/crgCtcsCIg pic.twitter.com/p2qq6y0vIT — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 28, 2021

Pysyk, 29, was drafted by the Sabres in the first round of the 2010 Draft, and played with the team from 2012 to 2016.

In 125 games with Buffalo he had five goals and 21 assists.

Last season with Dallas, Pysyk had three goals and one assist in 36 games.