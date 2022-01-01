Watch
Buffalo Sabres blow 3-1 lead to Boston Bruins; lose 4-3 in overtime despite Alex Tuch's first goal

Mary Schwalm/AP
Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) beats Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 16:04:08-05

BOSTON (WKBW) — Despite Alex Tuch's first goal as a Buffalo Sabre and Peyton Krebs' first point as a Sabre, after holding a 3-1 in the third period, the Sabres fell to the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

Here's what happened.

First Period Sabres 1-0 Bruins
Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza scored his sixth goal of the season in his return from COVID-19 protocol to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Second Period Sabres 3-1 Bruins
Boston tied the game up in the second period with the third goal of the season from forward Craig Smith.

Sabres forward Jeff Skinner who also returned from COVID-19 protocol scored his tenth of the season to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.

Following a brilliant pass from Sabres forward Peyton Krebs, Sabres forward Alex Tuch scored his first goal of the season and his first as a Sabre to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead.

Third Period Sabres 3-3 Bruins
Boston cut the Sabres lead to one as forward Nick Foligno scored his first of the season to make it 3-2.

Former Sabre Taylor Hall tied the game up 85 seconds later with his sixth goal of the season.

Overtime Bruins 4-3 Sabres
Bruins forward Charlie Coyle scored his eighth goal of the season just 34 seconds into overtime to give Boston the win.

The Sabres were outshot 41-24 and have now lost four games in a row.

Buffalo's next game is on January 6 at home against the San Jose Sharks.

