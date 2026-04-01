Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 4-3, reach 100 points for the first time since 2010

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bowen Byram flipped a long shot into an empty net with 1:43 remaining to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Sabres became the NHL’s 11th franchise to reach 2,000 wins — and the first team not added in the league’s first expansion in 1967 when the NHL went from six teams to 12. Buffalo joined in the second wave of expansion joining the NHL with Vancouver in 1970.

Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Peyton Krebs also scored for the Sabres, who reached 100 points for the 10th time in franchise history and first since finishing with 100 in 2009-10. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres.

Brayden Schenn, Calum Ritchie and Anders Lee scored, and Bo Horvat added three assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

Some three minutes after Lee tied the game at 2, Krebs scored with 3:01 left.

Alex Tuch set it up by circling the Islanders net and feeding Krebs in front for a one-timer.

And Bowen Byram sealed it by flipping a long shot into an empty net with 1:43 remaining.

Schenn scored with 1 second left, bringing the Islanders within 1.

Right off the faceoff to start the third period, Lee and Sam Carrick fought. While Carrick threw punches with his right hand, his left arm was tied up in Lee's jersey at an awkward angle. As Carrick spun and was taken down to the ice, he landed hard. He remained down in obvious pain before leaving for the locker room.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff confirmed after the game Carrick injured his left arm in the fight.