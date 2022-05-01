Buffalo Sabres assign Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson to Amerks for AHL Playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the heels of locker room cleanout day, a pair of Sabres learned they'll lace up again before beginning their offseason. Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson were assigned to the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon.

Samuelsson began the season with the Amerks, while Krebs originally reported to Rochester after being traded to Buffalo by the Vegas Golden Knights. By season's end, both of them were staples in the Sabres' lineup.

Krebs racked up seven goals and 15 assists in 48 games played with Buffalo, while Samuelsson added ten assists and a physical element to Buffalo's blue line. The Rochester Americans begin a three-game play-in series with the Belleville Senators on Wednesday.