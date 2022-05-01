Watch
Buffalo Sabres assign Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson to Amerks for AHL Playoffs

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 16:51:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the heels of locker room cleanout day, a pair of Sabres learned they'll lace up again before beginning their offseason. Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson were assigned to the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon.

Samuelsson began the season with the Amerks, while Krebs originally reported to Rochester after being traded to Buffalo by the Vegas Golden Knights. By season's end, both of them were staples in the Sabres' lineup.

Krebs racked up seven goals and 15 assists in 48 games played with Buffalo, while Samuelsson added ten assists and a physical element to Buffalo's blue line. The Rochester Americans begin a three-game play-in series with the Belleville Senators on Wednesday.

