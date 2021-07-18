Buffalo Sabres announce protected list for 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team's protected list for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will allow the Seattle Kraken to select 30 players, one from each NHL team with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights.

You can view the list of available and protected players the Sabres announced below.

Available

Drake Caggiula (F)

Jean-Sebastien Dea (F)

Cody Eakin (F)

Steven Fogarty (F)

Zemgus Girgensons (F)

Andrew Oglevie (F)

Kyle Okposo (F)

Tobias Rieder (F)

Riley Sheahan (F)

Jeff Skinner (F)

C.J. Smith (F)

Will Borgen (D)

Brandon Davidson (D)

Matt Irwin (D)

Jake McCabe (D)

Colin Miller (D)

Casey Nelson (D)

Michael Houser (G)

Carter Hutton (G)

Dustin Tokarski (G)

Protected

Rasmus Asplund (F)

Anders Bjork (F)

Jack Eichel (F)

Casey Mittelstadt (F)

Victor Olofsson (F)

Sam Reinhart (F)

Tage Thompson (F)

Rasmus Dahlin (D)

Henri Jokiharju (D)

Rasmus Ristolainen (D)

Linus Ullmark (G)

Teams were able to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, or eight skaters (forwards/defensemen) and one goaltender.

The players selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft will be revealed at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.