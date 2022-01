BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have activated Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, and Mark Jankowski off the COVID-19 list.

All three of them made their return on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Cozens has eight goals and seven assists in 30 games this season, while Gigensons has 11 points in 30 games and Jankowski has one assist in four games.