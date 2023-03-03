Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres acquire Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild

Wild Capitals Hockey
Nick Wass/AP
Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Wild Capitals Hockey
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 15:06:43-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has acquired forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange for Greenway, the Sabres are sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Minnesota. The second-round pick heading to the Wild is a pick Buffalo received from Vegas as part of the Jack Eichel trade.

Greenway is 26 years old and was drafted by the Wild in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. In 2017 he won a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship and was named a Top Three Player on the team.

He has played 317 NHL games in his career, all with the Wild, and has 38 goals and 81 assists for 119 points. In 45 games this season Greenway has two goals and five assists.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up