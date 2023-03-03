Buffalo Sabres acquire Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has acquired forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange for Greenway, the Sabres are sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Minnesota. The second-round pick heading to the Wild is a pick Buffalo received from Vegas as part of the Jack Eichel trade.

Greenway is 26 years old and was drafted by the Wild in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. In 2017 he won a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship and was named a Top Three Player on the team.

He has played 317 NHL games in his career, all with the Wild, and has 38 goals and 81 assists for 119 points. In 45 games this season Greenway has two goals and five assists.