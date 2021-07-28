Buffalo Sabres acquire defenseman Will Butcher and a 5th round pick from New Jersey Devils

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Will Butcher and a 2022 5th round pick from the New Jersey Devils for future considerations.

We have acquired defenseman Will Butcher and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils.



Details: https://t.co/k6FxeUxVEU pic.twitter.com/ksnO7c7G8n — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 28, 2021

Butcher, 26, played 23 games for New Jersey last season, scoring one goal and adding ten assists.

In four seasons with the Devils, Butcher scored 14 goals and added 92 assists in 106 games.