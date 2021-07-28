Watch
Buffalo Sabres acquire defenseman Will Butcher and a 5th round pick from New Jersey Devils

Frank Franklin II/AP
New Jersey Devils' Will Butcher (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Will Butcher
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:33:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Will Butcher and a 2022 5th round pick from the New Jersey Devils for future considerations.

Butcher, 26, played 23 games for New Jersey last season, scoring one goal and adding ten assists.

In four seasons with the Devils, Butcher scored 14 goals and added 92 assists in 106 games.

