Buffalo Sabres acquire defenseman Olen Zellweger from Anaheim Ducks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres continue to make moves ahead of the start of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Sabres announced the team has acquired defenseman Olen Zellweger from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Anton Wahlberg and a second-round pick, 45th overall, in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Zellweger is a 22-year-old defenseman who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by Anaheim. He has played in 164 games across three seasons with the Ducks and has totaled 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points.

According to the Sabres, citing NHL Edge, Zellweger ranks as one of the NHL’s fastest defensemen. The team said he clocked 162 speed bursts between 20 and 22 mph, which ranked fifth in the league, and also had the sixth-most speed bursts over 22 mph.

Wahlberg, a 20-year-old forward selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Sabres, had nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points in 68 games with the Rochester Americans last season.

The Sabres still have five picks in the 2026 NHL Draft:

