Buffalo Sabres' Aaron Dell to have suspension hearing after hit injures Ottawa's Drake Batherson

OTTAWA, Ontario (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after elbowing Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson, leading to Batherson getting injured.

Buffalo’s Aaron Dell will have a hearing today for Interference on Ottawa’s Drake Batherson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2022

Batherson injured his ankle on the play and is expected to be out long term.

The Sabres lost 5-0 to the Senators, Tuesday night.

The Sabres next game is Saturday at Arizona against the Coyotes.