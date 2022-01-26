Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres' Aaron Dell to have suspension hearing after hit injures Ottawa's Drake Batherson

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Aaron Dell
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:58:57-05

OTTAWA, Ontario (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after elbowing Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson, leading to Batherson getting injured.

Batherson injured his ankle on the play and is expected to be out long term.

The Sabres lost 5-0 to the Senators, Tuesday night.

The Sabres next game is Saturday at Arizona against the Coyotes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!