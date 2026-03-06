Buffalo Sabres 2026 NHL Trade Deadline tracker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NHL Trade Deadline is at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

As we approach the deadline, you can track the moves the Buffalo Sabres make below.

7:55 a.m., Friday, March 6

The Sabres announced the team acquired forward Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Carrick is 34 years old and has played in 380 games across 10 NHL seasons. He has won 53.9 percent of his faceoffs this season and 52.0 percent in his career. The Sabres are currently near the bottom of the league in faceoff win percentage.

12:56 a.m., Friday, March 6

The Sabres announced the team acquired defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

Stanley, a 6'7" 230-pound defenseman, is 27 years old and was drafted in the first round, 18th overall, by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has played in six seasons in the NHL, all with the Jets, appearing in 261 games and tallying 14 goals and 43 assists. This season, he has a single-season high of nine goals.

Schenn is 36 years old and has played 1,118 games in his 18-year NHL career. The Sabres are the 10th team that he has played for and he has won two Stanley Cups, both with the Tampa Bay Lightning, in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.