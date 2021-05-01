Watch
Bruins dominate Sabres, hand Buffalo fourth straight loss

Michael Dwyer/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) blocks a shot against Boston Bruins' Nick Ritchie (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 15:52:34-04

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fourth straight contest on Saturday. They were outplayed from start to finish by the Boston Bruins in a 6-2 loss.

The lopsided tally was a product of the shot chart: the Bruins had 43 shots on goal. Craig Smith contributed a hat trick for Boston.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left in the third period. Dustin Tokarski made 9 saves on 11 shots to close out the game.

The Sabres lost seven of their eight meetings with the Bruins. They return home to face the New York Islanders on Monday.

