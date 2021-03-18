Menu

Boston Bruins forward Sean Kuraly out in game vs. Sabres due to COVID-19 protocols

Michael Dwyer/AP
Boston Bruins' Sean Kuraly plays against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 17:51:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Boston Bruins forward Sean Kuraly will miss Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres due to COVID-19 protocols.

This follows the morning skate for both the Sabres and Bruins having their morning skates canceled Thursday morning after a member of the Sabres personnel had to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and the Bruins had Kuraly enter COVID-19 protocols as well.

The Sabres and Bruins both announced Thursday afternoon that the game will go on as scheduled.

The game marks the first game for Sabres interim head coach Don Granato.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

