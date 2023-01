Blackhawks rally past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.

Chicago jumped in front on Murphy's fourth of the season. The defenseman got a nice pass from Kurashev and beat Anderson with a wrist shot from the right circle 8:41 into the first period.

Olofsson tied it when he knocked in a loose puck in front at 12:15, and Buffalo grabbed the lead on Thompson's goal with 6.9 seconds left in the first. Jeff Skinner passed it over to Thompson, who eluded Jones before poking it in. It was Olofsson's third goal in his last four games and No. 18 on the season. He has five goals in five career games against Chicago.

The Sabres opened a 3-1 lead 6:21 into the second when Krebs converted a slick backhand on a breakaway. Blackhawks forward Max Domi set up Krebs' first career short-handed goal with an ugly turnover.

Chicago trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Jones rallied the Blackhawks in the third. Kurashev got a piece of Jones' shot for his sixth goal at 1:34, and Jones tied it at 3 when he beat a screened Anderson with 56 seconds left.

Next, Sabres host the New York Islanders Thursday night after honoring former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller.